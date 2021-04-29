Genesis Vision (GVT) Market Cap Reaches $39.10 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $39.10 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for about $8.83 or 0.00016238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00067503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00078167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.93 or 0.00842001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00098402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,338.13 or 0.07976573 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

GVT is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.