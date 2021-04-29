GenesisX Trading Up 55.3% Over Last Week (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded up 55.3% against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $109,976.17 and approximately $535.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000156 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,422,164 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

