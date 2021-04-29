Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GNFTF remained flat at $$4.37 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91. Genfit has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $21.50.
