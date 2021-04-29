Genie Energy (GNE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.17%.

GNE stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $151.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72. Genie Energy has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Energy Services. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

