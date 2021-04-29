Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director Richard O. Schaum Sells 5,440 Shares

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.63. 5,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,899. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,761 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Gentex by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.