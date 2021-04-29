Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

THRM stock opened at $76.06 on Thursday. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gentherm from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.17.

In other Gentherm news, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $509,110.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,893.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matteo Anversa sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $121,110.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,617. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

