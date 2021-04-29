Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target Raised to $129.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.54% from the company’s previous close.

GPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

NYSE:GPC opened at $125.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.45 and its 200-day moving average is $104.37. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $124.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

