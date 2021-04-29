Genuine Parts Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.815 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

Genuine Parts has raised its dividend by 17.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.37. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $127.44.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

