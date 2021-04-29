GenWealth Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

GenWealth Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,613 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.0% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.81. 18,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,861. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $98.27 and a 1 year high of $146.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.50.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

