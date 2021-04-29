GenWealth Group Inc. Grows Stake in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST)

GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury makes up 0.9% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned about 12.80% of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UST. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth $2,019,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth $4,842,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 49,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UST traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.68. 24,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,488. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.05. ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $64.93 and a 52 week high of $77.52.

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of between 7 and 10 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

