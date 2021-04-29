GenWealth Group Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

GenWealth Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 285.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.38. 93,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,564. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.93 and a 1-year high of $157.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.42 and a 200 day moving average of $139.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

