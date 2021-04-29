GenWealth Group Inc. Has $15.83 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

GenWealth Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 5.0% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $15,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

IWS stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,767. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $115.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

