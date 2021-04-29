GenWealth Group Inc. Has $5.47 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,170 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 553,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,754,000 after acquiring an additional 123,703 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 195,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,776,000 after buying an additional 89,832 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $60.58. 29,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,654. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.16.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.