GenWealth Group Inc. Purchases 2,649 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.

SHV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.52. The company had a trading volume of 12,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,545. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.53. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.92.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

