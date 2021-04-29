GenWealth Group Inc. Purchases 31,632 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,632 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 10.8% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $33,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 19,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

IEF traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.54. 118,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,369,133. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $123.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.61.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

