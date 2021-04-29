GenWealth Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

GenWealth Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 0.6% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth CMT grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 77,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,771. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.04 and a 200 day moving average of $213.24. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $152.40 and a 12-month high of $237.23.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

