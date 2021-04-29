GenWealth Group Inc. Sells 2,553 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

GenWealth Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF makes up 0.5% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,415. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.08. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $67.89 and a one year high of $105.79.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

