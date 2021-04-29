GenWealth Group Inc. Sells 2,747 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

GenWealth Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. GenWealth Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.23. The stock had a trading volume of 46,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,362. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.23. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.00 and a fifty-two week high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

