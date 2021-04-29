GenWealth Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

GenWealth Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises about 1.3% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned 0.12% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,634,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $114.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,676. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $114.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.85.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

