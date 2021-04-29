GeoVax Labs (GOVX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

GOVX opened at $4.97 on Thursday. GeoVax Labs has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancer using its novel vaccine platform. It focuses on human immunodeficiency virus, zika virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses, and malaria. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in Smyrna, GA.

