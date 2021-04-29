GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Up 112.5% in April

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,600 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the March 31st total of 322,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of GOVX stock opened at $4.97 on Thursday. GeoVax Labs has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs stock. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.73% of GeoVax Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancer using its novel vaccine platform. It focuses on human immunodeficiency virus, zika virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses, and malaria. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in Smyrna, GA.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.