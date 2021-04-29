GET Protocol (GET) Trading Up 22.1% Over Last 7 Days

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 29th. One GET Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $5.85 or 0.00010948 BTC on exchanges. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $66.58 million and $1.91 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GET Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00067963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00020426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00077561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.68 or 0.00827105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00098089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GET Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GET Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.