Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%. Getty Realty updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.860-1.880 EPS.

NYSE GTY traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,763. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.19. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 90.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

