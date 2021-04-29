Ghost Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.23 Million (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Ghost has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ghost coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ghost has a market cap of $6.23 million and approximately $266,389.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00067815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00078732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.81 or 0.00835847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00098905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 15,244,086 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

