Giant (GIC) Trading Up 2.3% This Week

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Giant coin can now be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Giant has a total market cap of $188,991.09 and approximately $12.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Giant has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Giant

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,109,782 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

