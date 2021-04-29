Gibson Energy’s (GEI) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Gibson Energy (NYSE:GEI)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $24.00.

