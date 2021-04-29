Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Raised by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,680 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 2.7% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $103,000. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 35.3% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 286,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after buying an additional 74,710 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 208,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 156,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.08.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.43. 301,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,241,435. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.