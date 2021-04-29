Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.75-7.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.7-25.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.86 billion.Gilead Sciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.750-7.450 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.08.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $63.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,097,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,253,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.75. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.67.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.