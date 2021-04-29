Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,436 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.01.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $133.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.97 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.72 and a 200 day moving average of $125.64.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

