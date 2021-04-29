GINcoin (GIN) Price Hits $0.0390 on Major Exchanges

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last week, GINcoin has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GINcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. GINcoin has a market cap of $313,012.79 and $298.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,969.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,714.51 or 0.05124707 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.54 or 0.00474874 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $870.86 or 0.01644092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.63 or 0.00762007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $279.59 or 0.00527839 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00064034 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.07 or 0.00430573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004389 BTC.

About GINcoin

GIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

Buying and Selling GINcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

