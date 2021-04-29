GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,300 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,532.47 ($20.02).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,342.40 ($17.54) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,302.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,338.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.71.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total value of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner acquired 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Insiders have purchased a total of 1,267 shares of company stock worth $1,709,658 in the last three months.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.