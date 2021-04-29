GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,300 by Credit Suisse Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,535.13 ($20.06).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

LON:GSK traded up GBX 1.27 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,337.87 ($17.48). 4,436,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,544,914. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,302.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,338.83. The stock has a market cap of £67.31 billion and a PE ratio of 11.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84).

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner bought 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Insiders purchased a total of 1,267 shares of company stock worth $1,709,658 over the last ninety days.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.