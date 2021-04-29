GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSK. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,535.13 ($20.06).

Shares of GSK traded up GBX 1.27 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,337.87 ($17.48). 4,436,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,544,914. The stock has a market cap of £67.31 billion and a PE ratio of 11.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,302.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,338.83. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84).

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner acquired 619 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Insiders have bought 1,267 shares of company stock worth $1,709,658 over the last three months.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

