Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 20,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $732,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,804,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,862,812.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $658,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $770,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $860,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $857,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $965,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,136,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $932,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,263,400.00.

Shares of EXPI traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.78. The company had a trading volume of 66,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.00 and a beta of 3.35.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.27 million. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair downgraded eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

