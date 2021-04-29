Global Arena Holding Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAHC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global Arena Holding Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAHC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the March 31st total of 323,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GAHC traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 4,030,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,181,578. Global Arena has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.

Global Arena Company Profile

Global Arena Holding Inc, through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, Inc, provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting member in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform.

