Global Net Lease (GNL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. On average, analysts expect Global Net Lease to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 126.60 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

