Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.34

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.34 and last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 1735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 126.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. Research analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

