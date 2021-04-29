Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Global Payments by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,017,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,423,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Global Payments by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPN traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $217.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,567. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.14 and a 200-day moving average of $196.47.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Insiders sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.14.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

