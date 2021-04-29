Global Water Resources (GWR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.42 million.

Shares of GWR opened at C$21.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$487.00 million and a PE ratio of 353.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$21.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.33. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$13.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.33, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 474.89%.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

