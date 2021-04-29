Global Water Resources (GWRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. On average, analysts expect Global Water Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GWRS stock opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1,690.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $18.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0243 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Global Water Resources from $12.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

