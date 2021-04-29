Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:GNOM) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:GNOM)’s share price fell 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.61 and last traded at $22.87. 181,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 166,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.60.

