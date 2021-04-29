Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 101.7% from the March 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATH opened at $52.11 on Thursday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000.

