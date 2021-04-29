GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Down 9.2% This Week

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $866,414.91 and approximately $3,153.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for about $0.0483 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,783.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,711.90 or 0.05137764 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.36 or 0.00476212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $868.24 or 0.01644912 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.82 or 0.00763149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.01 or 0.00522918 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00064479 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.71 or 0.00431403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004371 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.