Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.33

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.33 and last traded at $71.92, with a volume of 437 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.74.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.94. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 78.92, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $233.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

