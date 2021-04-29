GNY Trading Down 20.2% This Week (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One GNY coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a market cap of $175.29 million and approximately $552,807.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GNY has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00067376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00020113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00076089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $434.81 or 0.00820209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00097238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001614 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars.

