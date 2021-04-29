GoChain Reaches Market Cap of $59.03 Million (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. GoChain has a total market cap of $59.03 million and $5.27 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoChain has traded up 47.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00010413 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000034 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About GoChain

GO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,130,498,314 coins and its circulating supply is 1,076,748,313 coins. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

Buying and Selling GoChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

