Gogo (GOGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Gogo to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Gogo has set its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Gogo to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Gogo stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Gogo has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86.
Gogo Company Profile
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).
