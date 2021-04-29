Gogo (GOGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Gogo to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Gogo has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Gogo to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gogo stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Gogo has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOGO. Cowen upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

