GoHelpFund Achieves Market Cap of $25,915.87 (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 29th. One GoHelpFund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GoHelpFund has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. GoHelpFund has a total market capitalization of $25,915.87 and approximately $13,472.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00064921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.71 or 0.00280763 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $596.28 or 0.01118256 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00026284 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $378.08 or 0.00709043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,332.30 or 1.00018186 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GoHelpFund Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com . The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoHelpFund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

