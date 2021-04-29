Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Golden Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.31). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. The firm had revenue of $205.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.26 million. On average, analysts expect Golden Entertainment to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $33.84 on Thursday. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $963.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $4,992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,233,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GDEN. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

