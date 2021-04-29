Golden Goose (GOLD) Market Cap Hits $1.50 Million

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Golden Goose has a market cap of $1.50 million and $270,279.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00063350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.76 or 0.00280843 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.03 or 0.01104481 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00026155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.21 or 0.00704577 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,999.42 or 1.00057282 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars.

